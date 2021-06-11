Pop-up park for Eastbourne town centre

Victoria Place, at the seafront end of Terminus Road, will be the site for the park from June 19 – July 11. The whole area will be pedestrianised and a small diversions will be in place.

A lawn, picnic tables, floral displays and giant deckchairs will feature in the park which is surrounded by independent shops and restaurants.

The park has been arranged by Your Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID) and Victoria Place traders thanks to funding from The Welcome Back Fund, part of the European Regional Development Fund.

Photo from City Dressing. SUS-211106-154729001

A spokesperson from Your Eastbourne BID said, “This pop-up park provides the perfect opportunity to unwind and watch the world go by.”

Vicky Kotsiou, owner of gr/eat Greek Cuisine in Victoria Place, said, ‘Everyone knows that Victoria Place is the gateway to the seafront and this pop-up park is the perfect new attraction to our area.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everybody to the street and enjoying the great summer atmosphere while we entertain and host you.”

Luke Johnson, operations manager of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “We are really excited to be opening Eastbourne’s first ever pop-up park.

“This new attraction will be popular with young and old alike and is part of our long-term aspirations to pedestrianise this area permanently in the future and make it a key destination for our wonderful town centre.