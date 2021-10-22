Pop-up bookshop set to open in Eastbourne

The Bookshop at DQ will open soon in the Eastbourne Welcome Building as part of a collaboration between Eastbourne Borough Council and The Hastings Bookshop, an independent business looking to expand .

It will be open from November 1 at the Visitor Centre section of the Welcome Building in Eastbourne’s Devonshire Quarter.

The Hastings Bookshop will curate the stock which will feature new and best-selling titles, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and material of local interest.

Bookshop entrepreneur Charlie Crabb and visitor experience manager Stacey Barnes SUS-211022-104021001

Councillor Margaret Bannister, the council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “We have been wanting to add to the growing mix of things to do and see at the Devonshire Quarter and the pop-up bookshop will be a perfect addition.

“The Welcome Building already has the Visitor Centre which sells souvenirs and Eastbourne-centric items to buy, the DQ Terrace Bar & Café and the opportunity to buy tickets for forthcoming events.

“With the addition of the pop-up bookshop, people will be able to shop and relax with a nice cup of coffee and a good book.”

Charlie Crabb is a young Sussex based entrepreneur who opened his first shop – The Hastings Bookshop – last November and has been actively looking to expand.

The opening of the pop-up will be on the one-year anniversary of his shop opening in Hastings.

Charlie said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the amazing team at the Devonshire Quarter to bring a specially curated selection of exciting new books to the people of Eastbourne.

“The bookshop will be situated in the Welcome Building and there will be books available for all ages and interests. We are also looking forward to putting on some exciting book events in the near future.”

For more information visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/visitor-services