Polo centre planned for Polegate

Documents submitted to Wealden District Council show plans for the site at Milton Gate Farm, a 18.36 hectare plot of land north of the A27.

The land was previously used for arable farming but is now vacant, with a partially completed farmhouse and two barns present.

If plans were approved, the barns would be knocked down for the development of a 275m x 145m polo pitch, block of 12 stables, and associated storage rooms.

The proposed land. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210526-172310001

The documents say 12 horses would be based permanently on-site, with possibly more visiting on practice match days. This means that for security reasons, on-site supervision is required, so the plans also include a renovation of the farmhouse – which has been vacant for 25 years – in order for the equestrian manager or senior employee to live on-site.

Plans says there will be no floodlighting and there are no residents in the vicinity of the site who will be disturbed. Car parking and bin storage will be provided.

The design and access statement says, “It is an open recreational use in the countryside which is appropriate, and although there is slightly larger scale than usual and for a use which is probably unusual in this part of East Sussex, it fits in well with the countryside, is close to local amenities, and will provide an opportunity for some local jobs.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until June 25.