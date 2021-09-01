Polegate storage yard redevelopment plans

The existing storage yard in Polegate could be redeveloped if plans are given the go-ahead.

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council explain Chaucer Yard in Dittons Road would get 12 new business units.

According to the plans, the units would be for storage, distribution, or general industrial use.

Chaucer Yard. Photo from Google Maps.

Currently the site is in active commercial use.

The redevelopment would introduce 60 new car parking spaces too, plan say.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until October 1.