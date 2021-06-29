Polegate Miniature Railway vandalised

A spokesperson for Polegate Miniature Railway said, “It was with great excitement that we announced that we would be opening our railway to the public next Sunday, July 4, after one year of no trains.

“It was with great dismay that we found that some of the younger members of the community have decided to stop this happening by damaging part of the track.

“We now have additional work to carry out in repairing this damage before next Sunday.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“A full two hour CCTV recording of the damage taking place will be passed to the police in the next couple of days.

“If you know any of these faces could you please let us know, many thanks in advance.

“We are still looking forward to seeing all our regular passengers next Sunday.”

A group was seen walking along the tracks on Sunday, June 27, at the site which is within the William Daly Recreation Ground in Brightling Road.

The spokesperson for the railway said, “We have a team of our club workers working this week fixing the damage and giving the site the once over to make sure we are ready for the masses on Sunday.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of a report of criminal damage to a miniature railway in Polegate, and have made contact with those concerned to ask for full details to be reported to us.