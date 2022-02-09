Plans to transform Eastbourne with High Streets Task Force

The High Streets Task Force (HSTF) announced on February 2 that 68 local authorities will receive the support to help deliver long-term transformation to towns and cities in England – Eastbourne is one of the locations selected.

Regional indicators of deprivation and inequality have been analysed to produce this list of 68 locations to make sure the support is going to the right places, HSTF confirmed.

The HSTF, which was appointed by the government in 2019, is an alliance working to redefine high streets across the country.

Eastbourne is one of 68 locations to receive more support for the high street

From summer it will provide Eastbourne with expert consultancy and training, working directly with local governments and improve engagement with communities.

Lib Dem councillor Josh Babarinde said, “Having cut millions of pounds in funding to our Eastbourne Borough Council year after year, one-off initiatives like the government is proposing do not nearly go far enough to make up for the investment it has withheld from our town for so long. Our town deserves a fair and sustainable funding settlement for the long-term and nothing less.

“In spite of the government’s underinvestment in our town, I’m so proud of the way in which an Eastbourne-wide partnership of the council, residents and our local business community - particularly the Chamber of Commerce and Your Eastbourne Business Improvement District - has pioneered innovative solutions to re-energise our town centre.

“I’m committed to supporting similar innovation outside of the town centre, too. It’s critical that all of Eastbourne and Willingdon’s high streets and parades have the opportunity to thrive - from Meads High Street, to Old Town’s Albert Parade to Hampden Park Village and everywhere in between.”

Christina Ewbank, chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “Eastbourne has pockets of significant deprivation so the chamber is working closely with Your Eastbourne BID to vitalise the town and provide better, more stable jobs all year round.

“We have been fortunate to attract almost £20 million from the Levelling Up fund to create jobs and attract visitors during the colder months.

“The BID has also been able to attract government funding for the town centre and so we have seen several successful events to improve footfall in the town centre including improved Christmas lighting, Elf Radio and the Lightning Fibre Ice Rink.

“Eastbourne’s main industry is tourism so we are very focused on extending the visitor offer over winter to attract greater footfall and protect jobs.”

MP Caroline Ansell said, “It is good news the HSTF has highlighted Eastbourne needs support and I look forward to it working with businesses, the council, local community groups and organisations and myself to make our town centre the best it can be.

“All high streets are rapidly undergoing change and challenges from the pandemic to the rise of internet shopping. They need to adapt with the times but also offer the services and experience that both local residents and visitors alike want and need.

“Access to expert help and guidance and training to ensure we develop a vibrant high street is a big plus and is most welcome. Our town centre is now challenged by significant sites such as TJ Hughes and Debenhams and this expert help could be defining to their successful redevelopment. All the while they remain mothballed, they will drain energy and light.

“Since lockdown has ended I have been speaking with traders in our high streets across the town and will very much look to feed back their aspirations for our high streets too.”

Mark Robinson, High Streets Task Force Chair, said, “Over the last two years, the task force has witnessed the resilience of high streets and the diversity of their communities. We’ve engaged over 4,000 placemakers so far and I’m delighted we’ll be supporting a further 68 local authorities to consider their own ambitious plans for recovery and long-term growth.