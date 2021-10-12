Page 1 of 3
PICTURES: Public consultation shows off plans for former Eastbourne boarding school
A public exhibition is now open showcasing plans for a former boarding school in Eastbourne. The proposed plan is for the three original school buildings – Dunn House, Boston House and Moira House – to be converted into apartments, and the newer school structures would be replaced with large family houses. The end result is expected to create 18 houses and 33 apartments.
