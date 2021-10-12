Proposed plans

PICTURES: Public consultation shows off plans for former Eastbourne boarding school

A public exhibition is now open showcasing plans for a former boarding school in Eastbourne. The proposed plan is for the three original school buildings – Dunn House, Boston House and Moira House – to be converted into apartments, and the newer school structures would be replaced with large family houses. The end result is expected to create 18 houses and 33 apartments.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:44 pm

1.

Moira House public consultation. James Taylor and Jo Saady.

2.

Moira House public consultation. SUS-211210-130654001

3.

Moira House public consultation. SUS-211210-130642001

4.

Moira House public consultation. SUS-211210-130756001

Eastbourne
