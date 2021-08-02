Newly-refurbished Eastbourne venue hosts charity cabaret night

Embrace, situated in the Enterprise Shopping Centre, supports children with a disability/special needs.

The charity will be holding the cabaret ball on November 13 in the Winter Garden, Compton Street.

Emma Miller, from the charity, said, “Embrace is showcasing a night of thrills and spills, games, laughter and happiness – just what we need after the terrible covid pandemic that has torn some families asunder and left heartache in its wake.”

Cabaret Ball in Eastbourne SUS-210208-170044001

Embrace CEO Rebecca Whippy said, “We’ve been struggling with covid and its physical and mental effects on us all for well over a year. But for many of the children and parents we support, it has been an especially tough time.

“Now that we seem to be over the worst, I would encourage the people of Eastbourne to dig out their party clothes and join us for a fun night.

“We will be entertained by the fantastic Cabaret Cerises dance troupe and other live acts. Please do come along and support our fundraising evening. It will be great fun.”

Parents of children helped by the charity will be ‘taking centre stage’, Rebecca said.

Cabaret Ball in Eastbourne SUS-210208-170034001

She said, “I have asked them to share their stories about the joy, heart-ache and frustrations of raising a child with a special need or a disability. And while there are times of great happiness, there are also real challenges along the way.

“It is vital that they have a voice and can share some of their experiences.”

Dress code is ‘dress to impress’ and all proceeds will go to Embrace.

Fashion shops Aurelie and Rose in the Enterprise Centre and Posh of Eastbourne in Little Chelsea are offering discounts on their dress ranges.

Businesses are being encourages to sponsor the event.