New restaurant opening in Langney Shopping Centre this week

A new restaurant is opening in Langney Shopping Centre on Monday (June 21).

Fry’s American BBQ is the brainchild of founder Chris Fry who, nurtured by his regular tours of the USA and sampling authentic American BBQ, realised his dream after being made redundant during the furlough and lockdown periods.

He said, “Six months ago I began the journey to bring my culinary passion to my beloved Eastbourne.”

Fry’s American BBQ uses traditional smoking styles to tenderise and flavour meat over long periods of time. Smoked low and slow for around six hours at 225-250 degrees, Chris says the meat is basted every 30 minutess to keep it succulent and juicy.

He added, “Our dedicated smokers melt, tenderise and render for that authentic taste of the US.”

Customers can visit the restaurant from Friday to dine in and in the coming weeks a take away service will be introduced.