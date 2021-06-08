New plans for the space above an Eastbourne casino

The floors above a casino in Eastbourne could be converted if plans are given the go-ahead.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council propose to alter the use of the first and second floors above Admiral Casino on Terminus Road.

According to the documents, the floors are currently used for commercial storage. Changes would see the floors converted to create a three-bed flat.

The space above Admiral Casino will be converted if plans are approved. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210806-154154001

Alterations would be made to allow rear access to the property via Station Street, and a roof terrace would also be created, plans say.