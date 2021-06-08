New plans for the space above an Eastbourne casino
The floors above a casino in Eastbourne could be converted if plans are given the go-ahead.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 3:56 pm
Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council propose to alter the use of the first and second floors above Admiral Casino on Terminus Road.
According to the documents, the floors are currently used for commercial storage. Changes would see the floors converted to create a three-bed flat.
Alterations would be made to allow rear access to the property via Station Street, and a roof terrace would also be created, plans say.
Members of the public can comment until June 17.