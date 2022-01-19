New plans for Hailsham land following previous refusal

The plans for land at Upper Horsebridge Road, from Beeches Homes, have been submitted to Wealden District Council.

If approved, 29 homes would be built, 35 per cent of which would be affordable. Of these, there would be a mix of houses and flats.

There would also be 62 car parking spaces, according to the plans.

Plans for Horsebridge Road. Photo from Beeches Homes. SUS-220119-153713001

In April last year the plans were refused by the council.

Documents say the plans were refused because, “The development will result in the loss and degradation of a habitat of principal importance, namely broadleaved deciduous woodland; a significant biodiversity net loss on the site; and a detrimental impact on the local ecological networks and bats which are a European Protected Species, which would be unacceptable.”

The original plans were for 33 dwellings so the size of the proposed development has been reduced and ecological changes have been made too.

Wealden District Council will now review the new planning application.