New 96 home-development in Eastbourne to help combat housing shortage

A blueprint for a development of 96 homes along with commercial and community space at the old Pump House site in Bedfordwell Road has been given the green light by Eastbourne’s main decision making committee.

Eastbourne council bought the site two years ago and has since been carrying out remedial and environmental work to prepare it for development.

Construction work in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191206-133216001

Councillors this week agreed to move the project along to the next stage which will lead to a planning application being submitted in the early part of next year.

Out of the 96 homes, 55 would be affordable.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, the council’s lead member for housing, said, “Like all towns in the UK, we are facing a severe shortfall in social housing and it is imperative that more good quality homes like these are built.

“Crucially, this development delivers a number of affordable homes which would allow the council to provide help to more people and families in need within our community.”

During this next stage, the most cost-effective design will be found and sustainable benefits such as carbon neutral energy sourcing options and modular housing will be assessed for potential inclusion.

It is estimated the homes will be completed in 2023.

Cllr Shuttleworth said, “This scheme has been reassessed from its initial vision to make sure we are providing the right homes and best value construction. I look forward to the completion of this next stage of work so we can fully understand the financial and delivery options for this exciting development.”