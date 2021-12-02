Multi-million pound regeneration plans for Eastbourne begin: ‘It’s a really exciting time’

Following the successful £19.8 million Levelling Up bid from the government, Eastbourne Borough Council is ‘forging ahead with ambitious plans for projects across the town’, according to the council spokesperson.

Before the bid was submitted, a stakeholder group was set up and more than 45 projects were discussed.

The following three schemes were chosen which met the bid criteria:

Eastbourne's Victoria Place is one of the projects being supported by the Levelling Up fund. Photo by Justin Lycett.

1. Victoria Place – The creation of a vibrant, pedestrianised cultural district, including the refurbishment of commercial units, with excellent cafes and restaurants serving food and drink all year round and boosting Eastbourne’s night-time economy.

2. Black Robin Farm – To create a world-class cultural, education and visitor centre at a former dairy farm on the Downs that will firmly establish Eastbourne as the eastern gateway to the National Park, creating more than 5,000 learning opportunities per year.

3. Towner 2023 – A programme of public art and visitor trails to celebrate the history and culture of Eastbourne, linking with the centenary celebrations of the Towner gallery. This combines with some small-scale investments in the gallery itself to enhance learning and visitor facilities.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of the council, said, “It’s a really exciting time for Eastbourne as we seize this opportunity to breathe new life into a key part of the town centre, making a stronger connection with our beautiful seafront and the South Downs National Park.

“Eastbourne was one of just four councils in East and West Sussex to receive this money, so this is a notable achievement and a huge well done to everyone involved so far.

“The stakeholder group assessed dozens of great ideas in preparation for the bid and agreed that Victoria Place, Black Robin Farm and Towner 2023 would have the most positive impact for the town. Like so many residents and business people, I greatly look forward to these exciting schemes being realised.