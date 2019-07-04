Major roadwork project to start in Eastbourne Old Town

Roadworks are due to start in Old Town’s Victoria Drive from Monday July 8.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, a number of roads will be closed, bus stops will be suspended and diversions in place for the work which is expected to continue for five weeks.

The work centres around improvement works to the zebra crossings in Victoria Drive.

The southern crossing is the one in Victoria Drive close to the junction with Albert Parade and that is where the first phase of works will be.

From Monday until August 6, three way lights will be in operation on Victoria Drive. The lights will be manually controlled during peak hours.

In addition, Milton Road will be closed at the junction with Victoria Drive during this phase. A suitable diversion route will be signed.

Green Street and Beechy Avenue junctions will be closed from August 5 for three nights from 8pm-6am while surfacing and lining works is carried out.

Phase two concerns the northern crossing in Victoria Drive at the junction close to Eldon Road.

From August 6 to August 8 two way lights will be in operation on Victoria Drive at the junction with Eldon Road. The lights will be manually controlled during peak hours.

Eldon Road, Wessex Place and Central Avenue will be closed at their junctions with Victoria Drive from August 8 for three nights from 8pm-6am for surfacing and lining works. A suitable diversion route will be signed.

The bus stop on Albert Parade will be closed for the whole duration and the next available stop will be located at Green Street Clinic.

When Eldon Road is closed, all services will continue along Victoria Drive then into the A2270 Willingdon Road where it will return to normal line of route from Rodmill Drive.

The Eldon Road Stop on Victoria Drive will be closed for the duration of the works.