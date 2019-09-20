Major Eastbourne school uniform supplier set to stop trading

A much-loved school uniform supplier in Hailsham is set to stop sales at the end of the year.

KB Schoolwear, which provide uniforms for 10 schools across the Eastbourne area, will cease trading on December 31.

A spokesperson for the business said, “Due to retirements, KB Schoolwear will cease supplying school uniform online and from their premises in Hailsham on December 31.

“We would like to thank the schools and the parents for their support over the years.”

The schools the company provides for, as listed on the their website, include Ratton School, Eastbourne Academy, HCC, St Catherine’s College, Heron Park Primary Academy, The Haven Primary School, Willingdon Primary School, Cavendish School, Grovelands Primary School, Ratton GCSE Dance.