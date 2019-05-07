Law firm with Brighton and Eastbourne offices enters administration

Criminal law firm Warren's Law has entered administration, the company said.

The firm has offices in Richmond Place, Brighton, and Station Parade, Eastbourne, as well as two in London.

A statement on the company's website said on April 26, 'Andrew Hosking and Sean Bucknall, both of Quantuma LLP, were appointed Joint Administrators of Rodney Warren & Co Ltd'.

Sean Bucknall, partner at Quantuma, said: “Andrew Hosking and I were appointed as joint administrators of Warren’s Law on April 26. We have since completed an accelerated sale of the business. This has resulted in 95 per cent of jobs being saved at the company, following a very small number of redundancies prior to our appointment.”

The firm said all crime and matrimonial client files will be transferring to Reeds Solicitors, and conveyancing and private client files have been transferred to Walkers Solicitors.

Wills or deeds will also transfer to Walkers Solicitors, and closed and archived crime and family files will be in the custody of Reeds Solicitors.

A report on Law Gazette said parts of the business had been sold off to other firms and the majority of jobs had been saved.