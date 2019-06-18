Langney Shopping Centre hosts One Great Day Event
The One Great Day charity event at Langney Shopping Centre lived up to its name earlier this month.
The Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate and Great Ormond Street Hospital will share the £1,038 which was raised by generous shoppers.
One Great Day Tom Fitzpatrick'Charity Fun Day at Langney Shopping Centre.'Saturday 8th June 2019. SUS-190618-091256001
One Great Day.: Eastbourne RNLI volunteers'Charity Fun Day at Langney Shjopping Centre.'Saturday 8th June 2019.'''W: www.media-photography.co.uk SUS-190618-091245001
One Great Day: Langney centre management team presented prizes.'Charity Fun Day at Langney Shjopping Centre.'Saturday 8th June 2019 SUS-190618-091234001
One Great Day: Ladies from Kube Hair Design joined in the fun'Charity Fun Day at Langney Shjopping Centre.'Saturday 8th June 2019. SUS-190618-091223001
