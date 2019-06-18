One Great Day: Firefighters from Eastbourne attended'Charity Fun Day at Langney Shjopping Centre.'Saturday 8th June 2019. SUS-190618-091212001

Langney Shopping Centre hosts One Great Day Event

The One Great Day charity event at Langney Shopping Centre lived up to its name earlier this month.

The Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate and Great Ormond Street Hospital will share the £1,038 which was raised by generous shoppers.

