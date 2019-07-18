Langney Market is on the move

Langney Shopping Centre’s outdoor market is temporarily moving indoors to make way for the car park improvements.

From next Tuesday (July 23) the market will be relocated indoors to the former Martin’s store.

It is expected to return outdoors in the middle of August.

The whole car park is currently being resurfaced, with new bays and road markings being painted in.

Centre bosses say the bays will be more accommodating for disabled customers and those with children.

Traffic management is in place to direct customers to available spaces.

The changes are part of the improvement and expansion works currently taking place at the centre and are being carried out in four phases to minimise disruption.

A multi-million pound extension will see extra shops, a 24 hour gym and residential accommodation in the Kings Drive complex.