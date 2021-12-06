Hailsham shop named ‘Best Independent Local Store in the South East’

The Pumpkin Patch, which opened in 2002 in St Mary’s Walk, was voted ‘Best Independent Local Store in the South East of England 2021’, as voted for by readers of The Craft Business Magazine.

Eight awards were announced last week (December 2) across the UK as part of the annual competition which recognises top quality in the crafting industry.

Owner Julie Ellis said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award and so grateful to our many wonderful customers for taking the time to vote for our shop.

The Pumpkin Patch with owner Julie Ellis. SUS-210612-143441001

“This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole Pumpkin Patch team, for whom the last couple of years have been particularly challenging. I offer my sincerest thanks to all of our customers and staff and look forward to celebrating this fantastic win together.”