Hailsham business wins prestigious Queen’s award for third time

An international Hailsham business has won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise; International Trade for a third time.

Officials at Aspen Pumps were presented with the award at Michelham Priory by Lord Lieutenant of Sussex Peter Field. Wealden MP Nus Ghani was also in attendance. Adrian Thompson, CEO of Aspen Pumps, said that since first being awarded the honour in 2009, the company has grown to being a global leader with a turnover of about £80m.

MP Nus Ghani said, “I am honoured to be present at this award celebration. This is the third time Aspen Pumps has won the award.

“It is a demonstration of the world-beating nature of this local business.

“Aspen Pumps is a shining example of a local enterprise going well and I hope to be present at similar events across the constituency in the future.”

Seventy-five per cent of Aspen Pumps is international and it now has warehouses and distribution centres around the world.