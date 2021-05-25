Fresh plans drawn up for Eastbourne GP surgery

Enys Road Surgery in the town centre is due to move into the new Victoria Medical Group in Old Town under a merger plan.

Plans have already been submitted for a 19-bed house of multiple occupation, but now a new bid for flats has been put forward to Eastbourne council too.

According to documents, the two three-storey terraced properties, which have functioned as the surgery for many years, could be converted into 10 residential flats with eight parking spaces.

In the design and access statement Innerdale Hudson Architects, which has submitted the plans on behalf of Park Homes Ltd, said, “Further to the recent planning application for conversion of the properties to an HMO, we have prepared this alternative proposal for the formation of 10 flats.”

The statement says the focus is to provide ‘starter flats’ for a total of 18 people – four one-beds for single occupants, four one-beds for two occupants, and two two-beds for three occupants.

It says, “The proposals include modest ground floor and first floor extensions and minor external works to improve access, car parking capacity (for eight cars) and provide conveniently located bin/recycling stores and cycle store.”

Previous plans submitted for the 19-bed HMO didn’t go down will with residents, with one resident calling it ‘entirely inappropriate’ and others worrying about overcrowding, traffic, and the impact it would have on neighbouring properties.