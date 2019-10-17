Former Eastbourne dairy site is on the market for redevelopment

A large industrial site in Eastbourne has been put up for sale and is being marketed as potential redevelopment land.

The 1.4 acre site in Waterworks Road is the former dairy and Unigate and Dairy Crest site.

It had been on the market but was taken off some time ago before being put up for sale just recently with Avison Young.

Part of the site in Stansted Road is currently a Milk & More delivery hub.

Milk & More was bought by dairy giant Muller from Dairy Crest in December 2015.

A spokesperson at Avison Young said, “The property was constructed in the 1940s with later additions.

“There are two warehouses either side of a two storey ancillary block which comprises a fridge at ground level and an office block over ground and first floor.

“The premises may be suitable for a range of alternative uses, subject to the relevant planning consents.”

Residents living nearby say they will oppose plans for any redevelopment to housing as they believe it will add to traffic congestion.

The former BT building in nearby Moy Avenue is to be converted into new homes and plans are in the pipeline for 136 new dwellings on the ESK store site when it closes.