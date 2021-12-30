Former Eastbourne cinema could be converted into well-known homeware store and garden centre
The site of a former cinema in Eastbourne could be converted into a homeware store and external garden centre if plans are given the green light.
Back in 2019 Cineworld moved from The Crumbles in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park to The Beacon shopping centre.
Now plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to turn the vacant site into a B&M store with garden centre.
The design and access statement explains the store, which specialises in household goods, will include a garden centre at the back of the unit – contained within a 4.8-metre-high fence.
The store is expected to employ a total of 55 people, 14 full-time and 41 part-time. The plans say all roles would be ‘recruited locally’.
The plans say B&M is ‘wishing to make a significant investment in Eastbourne’ and the store would ‘deliver a raft of benefits’.
It says, “This will be achieved by enabling the company to re-occupy and refurbish the vacant cinema in the Sovereign Harbour Retail Park.
“In order to enable beneficial occupation full planning permission is sought for the change of use to class E as well as the erection of a garden centre.”
The target determination date for the application is February 18 (application number: 211058).