Flagship store opens in The Beacon in Eastbourne

A flagship store has opened in The Beacon.

Eastbourne jewellers W Bruford has opened its new shop.

The brand new state-of-the-art store includes a prominent Rolex boutique, deluxe bridal department along with individual serving areas for luxury brands Omega, Breitling and TAG Heuer.

Managing director Ashley Pugh said, “We are thrilled to open in The Beacon.

“This is a very exciting time for us in the history of the business. Our new store introduces some unique features and concepts for our customers while retaining the traditional values that are such a big part of the W Bruford name in the town.”

Legal & General fund manager Andrew Rice said, “We have worked with Ashley and his team for many years and we are really delighted to see their new flagship store open in The Beacon. It’s fantastic to see a local independent business flourish and bring a new offer to our customers.”

The company’s existing shop in Cornfield Road will focus on pre-owned jewellery, after sales servicing, onsite jewellery repairs and clock and watch repairs.

The original W Bruford store was situated in Terminus Road from 1886 to 1981 when it relocated to Cornfield Road.