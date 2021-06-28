‘Fabulous grand design’ Eastbourne property is for sale
A contemporary Eastbourne property is on the market for more than £1 million.
The Ashbrook property in Upper Kings Drive is ‘the most exciting residential property in Eastbourne today’ according to the vendor’s agents Reid & Dean.
The contemporary property is on the market for £1,100,000 and features an open plan kitchen/dining room, five bedrooms, and two reception rooms.
It also includes a range of modern appliances and underfloor heating.
Anyone interested in the house should contact Reid & Dean on 01323 412550 or email [email protected]