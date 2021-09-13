Everything you need to know about Eastbourne’s first Enterprise Job Fair

Organisers say the fair, which takes place on October 2 on the top floor of The Enterprise Centre from 10am–4pm, will focus on marketing, tech and sale. A spokesperson for the fair organisers said, “This is a great opportunity for the next generation of Eastbourne talent to network with local businesses and learn about the numerous local opportunities available.

“The Enterprise Job Fair aims to tackle an issue that many Eastbourne businesses have faced, and that is talent recruitment. Many young professionals are tempted by the big cities like Brighton or London, they are often unaware of the numerous professional opportunities closer to home.”

Online booking system Booksy is pioneering the event which features local companies like Lightning Fibre, PRG Marketing Communications, AxisOps and Zoonou – offering ‘great variation’ to job seekers with ‘multiple specialised routes available’.

Job fair

The event spokesperson said, “The Enterprise Job Fair hopes to benefit the Eastbourne community by highlighting the calibre of opportunity available in the town.”

Simon Groves, managing director of PRG Marketing Communications, said, “We were thrilled when Booksy approached us to be a part of putting together the Enterprise Job Fair.

“Having been established in Eastbourne for more than 40 years, we have seen and experienced the struggles around recruitment in the local area.

“This job fair will hopefully pave the way for a new wave of young talent into the local economy.”

The Enterprise Shopping Centre in Eastbourne SUS-200623-153828001

Country manager for Booksy Tomasz Odrobinski, said, “Eastbourne has a great pool of local colleges and universities churning out talented young professionals, but all too often we lose them to Brighton and London.

“We want to show them what is available right on their doorstep and demonstrate the many benefits of working in Eastbourne.

“Many of Eastbourne’s local professionals already have a great job and a wealth of experience, yet they are spending three–four hours commuting on a daily basis.

“The pathway to your desired industry and career path is right in front of you.”