Two unused public telephone boxes in Polegate will be used to house defibrillators.

Polegate Town Council voted in favour of the request made by the Polegate Defibrillator Group (PDG) to introduce two defibrillators in the empty phone boxes in Brightling Road and Dittons Road.

According to council documents, the boxes were adopted from BT for £1 each, PDG will raise the funds to install the defibrillators and the electricity for the them in the next seven years will be supplied by BT.