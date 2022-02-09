Eastbourne welcomes new family-run vegan restaurant

Green Bro’s, which used to be The Green Almond, can be found in Compton Street.

The restaurant offers eat-in and takeaway vegan food and is owned by brothers Anthony and Christian McDonald and family friend Robyn Lawrence.

All three used to work in construction and have decided to turn a passion for plant based food into a reality.

Green Bro's Vegan Restaurant owners Christian, Anthony and Robyn (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-111337008

Christian said it’s their ‘first adventure’ and something they’ve wanted to do it since they were children.

Anthony used to come into The Green Almond a lot, so when it came on the market the trio went for it.

Christian said, “We were devastated it was leaving because there’s nothing like it in the area.”

He said it was a no-brainer to move here and open Green Bro’s.

Green Bro's Vegan Restaurant in Compton Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-112019008

Christian said, “Our parents are from Heathfield so we used to holiday down here a lot. It’s hard not to come to Eastbourne and fall in love with the coastline – it’s just stunning.”

The menu includes a wide range of vegan food including a doner kebab with a difference, chilli burrito, and crispy ginger no-beef.

Christian said, “We didn’t want a theme so we took inspiration from all over the world. It’s scary to put your menu out there but it’s food we enjoy eating and we hope others do too.

“We love seeing people’s reactions – it’s not just vegetables. It’s about finding balance and we show that in our menu. Normally the vegan options are the same, so people are blown away to be given a full menu.”

Robyn said, “Vegan food can be monotonous but if you use your imagination you can create so much.”

There’s also sweet treats including cheesecakes and sticky toffee pudding - all made by mum Sharon McDonald.

Sharon said her cakes and desserts ‘have really taken off’.

She said, “They have gone down far greater than I ever would have dreamed. I can’t keep up! People can’t believe they’re vegan.”

The restaurant opened last week (February 2) and is open 9am-10pm Wednesday-Saturday.

Speaking after the opening week Anthony said, “We’ve been a lot busier than we thought we would be.”

Christian said, “People want it to be a success and bookings are looking good.”