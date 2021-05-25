Eastbourne venue to reopen as ‘night pub’

Cameo Nightclub Langney Road Eastbourne SUS-150519-162926001

After almost 18 months of enforced closure due to Covid-19, Cameo in Langney Road reopened on Friday (May 21) as indoor hospitality can once again open up, with no 10pm curfew.

A spokesperson at the club said that although Cameo guests might not be able to hit the dancefloor, they will be able to enjoy a ‘sit-down disco’ and order ‘bottomless’ pizza with the venue open every Friday and Saturday between the hours of 9pm and 2am.

The venue is hoping that after more than a year of frustrations and being left behind while pubs, bars and restaurants have been allowed to open, they can bounce back bigger and better than before the pandemic.

Cameo’s general manager Mike Gillman said, “We’re really excited to reopen initially as a ‘night pub’ and are offering our guests a great night out with no 10pm bedtime. Whether you’re coming straight from a beer garden, or you’ve spent hours getting ready, everyone’s welcome.

“It’s been a tough year and for young people it’s been especially difficult to have so many freedoms curtailed. Nightclubs may have been the first to close and the last to open, but we couldn’t wait to throw open our doors and welcome everyone back inside for a fun but safe night out.”

Mike said in preparation for opening, Cameo had a deep clean, and importantly reviewing its staff training and procedures, from queuing to cleaning schedules, to make sure it reopens safely for revellers.

He said, “Guest safety is our priority, and we have the experience and expertise to manage large groups of people and the space to create an atmosphere without overcrowding.

“We also have the very best ventilation system that is on par with any operating theatre.”

From June 21 at the earliest, Cameo will once again be able to operate as a nightclub and Mike said it will have some of the biggest DJs in the UK ready to entertain guests.

He added, “The scenes at Circus, Liverpool, where 6,000 young people took part in a test event were amazing and emotional to watch. It’s really important that we have the opportunity to reopen without any restrictions that are not in line with the rest of hospitality.”