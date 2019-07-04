Eastbourne venue ban for Katie Hopkins

A planned speech by controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins at the new conference centre in Eastbourne will not now go ahead.

UKIP south east region is holding its conference at the newly built Welcome Building next to the Congress on Saturday July 13 and Ms Hopkins was due to attend as a speaker.

SUS-190506-211835001

A planned reception dinner Ms Hopkins was also believed to be attending at the Lansdowne Hotel has been cancelled by the hotel due to unforseen circumstances and now Eastbourne council, which runs the Welcome Building, says the media personality will not be speaking.

A spokesperson said, “The council has been made aware Katie Hopkins was due to speak at a one-day conference organised by UKIP in Eastbourne in July. After consulting with our partners and conference organisers, it has been decided her speech will not go-ahead. Mindful of the inflammatory and to many, deeply offensive comments made by this speaker previously, the decision was made to avoid risks to people and property as a result of any action designed to disrupt the event.”

UKIP’s is the first conference in the building.