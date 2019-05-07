Eastbourne store closes for £450,000 facelift

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new-look store in Shinewater following a £450,000 overhaul.

Launching on May 23, the revamped Co-op in Milfoil Drive is bringing a funding boost locally through Co-op’s Membership scheme – members receive a 5 per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further 1 per cent to good causes.

Causes in the area currently benefitting include Community Wise, Embrace East Sussex and Friends of Ocklynge School – with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

Simon Reed, store manager, said, “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Shinewater and we’re confident the improvements will help us to better serve the community.”