Eastbourne shop goes into administration

An Eastbourne town centre chain has fallen into administration.

Select, which sells women’s fashion, has appointed administrators to help with its finances.

The firm’s store in the Beacon shopping centre is one of 169 across the UK.

It has 1,800 employees, though no redundancies have been reported at this time.

Administrators said its shops will continue to trade while all options are assessed.

It is the latest concerning news for the British High Street, following the news Debenhams will be closing a number of stores across the country.

Eastbourne’s department store will be among those closing, as well as its TJ Hughes.

