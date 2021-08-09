Eastbourne residents set to benefit from £560,000 electricity power upgrade

Eastbourne power upgrade. One of the new switches in Eastbourne with some of the team that helped deliver the investment. SUS-210908-125810001

According to UK Power Networks, the upgrade involved engineers installing four new, remotely controlled switches to speed up reconnection of electricity supplies in the event of a power cut – something that should boost the resilience of electricity supplies.

The final stage of the £560,000 upgrade was completed last week (August 5).

Richard Coates, project manager at UK Power Networks, said, “The switches have been changed from manual to remote control. This means we can operate the switches remotely from our control centre in the event of a fault on the system, restoring supplies quicker and minimising the impact.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone, during Covid-19, but the team was fantastic and supported each other throughout the project.

“The work was completed without having any noticeable impact on the local community and will have long-lasting network reliability benefits for the town.”