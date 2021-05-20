Eastbourne pub reopens under new leadership following two fires

The Alexandra Arms has since been taken over by a new tenant – Tony English – who hopes to re-establish the pub in the community.

Mr English said, “Greene King has done an amazing job. The colour scheme is great and I worked with them and spent a lot of time down there and I worked with the designer there.

“We are going to have a great selection of beers and wines and spirits and gins so that is the kind of way we are going to move it forward hopefully. It does look good.

Alexandra Arms in Eastbourne pictured on 17/3/21 after its refurbishment. SUS-210317-135607001

“The garden has all been re-seeded, we have done the whole garden now. We are going to get some interesting furniture out, there is a bit of a patio out the back. It is quite an exciting purchase really.”

Mr English is involved with a number of pubs but said he was particularly impressed with the refurbishment and said the public will be surprised by how good the layout looks.

He said, “We do everything we can do to accommodate the local people. I am really excited. I think it is going to do really well there.”

The pub tenant also explained how he wants the pub to focus on food when it reopens.

Mr English said, “We are trying to run it as a family bar which is food-led hopefully.”