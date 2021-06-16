Eastbourne Pride 2021 delayed after PM announcement

The event was due to take place in Princes Park on Saturday July 17.

However, after the four-week delay to Freedom Day was announced organisers from the LGBT group BourneOut have moved the big day back to Saturday August 7.

BourneOut chair Betty Gallacher said, “Nothing changes apart from the date. The event is still going ahead and it will be the same as was planned for July 17 - it will just be three weeks later.

“Freedom Day now looks as if it will be July 19, so we would have only missed it by two days with our original planned date. Having spoken to Eastbourne Borough Council this morning, the sensible action was to suggest a new date, and that has been agreed.

“I am delighted because the last thing we wanted to do was cancel it like last year. Eastbourne Pride 2021 will be going ahead, and I am sure it is going to be amazing for the town.”

Those wanting to attend have to gain a free wristband in advance to be able to enter the arena on Princes Park for the day. BourneOut will be in contact with those who have already claimed theirs.