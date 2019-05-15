Eastbourne post office re-opens after sudden closure last year

Residents, businesses and the community of Seaside have welcomed the re-opening of Seaside Post Office following the sudden closure of the branch in August 2018.

The office has re-opened on a temporary contract and the postmaster is Paul Money.

Paul Money is the new postmaster at 326 Seaside, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190515-131010008

Temporary postmaster Paul said, “I’m very excited to have re-opened the branch at Seaside and re-instate Post Office services to the local area which I intend to continue until a permanent solution for the branch is found.

“The Post Office plays a crucial role in the community and provides much needed services for personal and business customers, especially in areas such as banking where the Post Office has replaced many banks that have withdrawn their branches”.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming former and new customers to the branch and getting involved in the local community.”

The branch is open 8.30am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday.