Eastbourne planners turn down garage demolition

Town planners have refused a bid to demolish a garage block and build a two bedroom house in its place.

A planning application for the site in Mayfield Place off Gorringe Road was turned down.

The bid was to demolish the garage block at the rear of 18 Mayfield Place to make way for a two storey two bedroom detached house with off-road parking.

The Environment Agency objected as there was no flood risk assessment with the application and planning officers said the proposed development would create a sense of being overlooked to some properties and “is thought to negatively impact the surrounding area with a detrimental impact on the street scene”.

A planning spokesperson said, “In comparism to other existing properties, it is felt the new dwelling would look out of place and not in keeping with the layout and design of the area.”