Eastbourne MP visits adult gaming centre

Caroline Ansell went to the Admiral gaming centre in Terminus Road to discuss the amusements industry, high street gaming centres and how the sector is recovering from the pandemic.

During the visit, Mrs Ansell heard from staff at Admiral about how they implement covid-safe measures and have managed to avoid any redundancies during the pandemic.

Speaking about the visit Mrs Ansell said, “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to meet the local team at the Admiral gaming centre and find out more about the business and their place in the town centre. They have worked hard to keep players safe in these times and have built a positive community feel.

Caroline Ansell with Admiral staff SUS-210921-151249001

“More widely, and particularly online, there is concern about the gaming and betting industry but it was clear from this visit that Admiral takes its social responsibilities in this area very seriously.

“Any playing at Admiral is for low amounts and staff are trained to spot and deal with any problem gaming.”

She said she was ‘impressed’ to learn about Admiral’s professional development programme and its investment in staff – despite a very challenging 18 months of pandemic, the company has not made any redundancies.

Shaun Hooper, regional operations director for Admiral and one of the hosts, said, “We think it is important to introduce our business first hand so that MPs and local stakeholders can see what we do.

“Admiral venues have an important social and entertainment offer in addition to gaming.

“Our focus is on responsible, low stake, low prize entertainment for over 18s provided in a sociable and safe environment.