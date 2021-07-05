Eastbourne in top 10 commuter towns
Three Sussex spots are in the top 10 of the fastest growing commuter towns with Eastbourne coming high in the ranking.
The findings by card payment provider Dojo reveal Eastbourne is the second fastest growing commuter town, with the population increasing by 15.88 per cent during the pandemic taking it to 103,745 people.
Data was collected between January 2020 and March 2021, looking at the property market, job vacancies, salaries and footfall.
The 86-minute train to London, affordable housing, and ‘tranquil seaside setting’ are what puts it so high in the rankings, according to the data.
A spokesperson for Dojo said, “With a high number of businesses embracing home-working and reducing the number of days required in the office, many city workers are willing to live further away from their place of work and relocate to neighbouring towns.”
The top 10 commuter towns with the biggest growth during the pandemic were:
1st - Exeter
2nd - Eastbourne
3rd - Worthing
4th - Norwich
5th - Oxford
6th - Cambridge
7th - Rochdale
8th - Milton Keynes
9th - Slough
10th - Crawley
For more information on the findings go to: https://dojo.tech/blog/commuter-town-growth/