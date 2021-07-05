Eastbourne in top 10 commuter towns

The findings by card payment provider Dojo reveal Eastbourne is the second fastest growing commuter town, with the population increasing by 15.88 per cent during the pandemic taking it to 103,745 people.

Data was collected between January 2020 and March 2021, looking at the property market, job vacancies, salaries and footfall.

The 86-minute train to London, affordable housing, and ‘tranquil seaside setting’ are what puts it so high in the rankings, according to the data.

A spokesperson for Dojo said, “With a high number of businesses embracing home-working and reducing the number of days required in the office, many city workers are willing to live further away from their place of work and relocate to neighbouring towns.”

The top 10 commuter towns with the biggest growth during the pandemic were:

1st - Exeter

2nd - Eastbourne

3rd - Worthing

4th - Norwich

5th - Oxford

6th - Cambridge

7th - Rochdale

8th - Milton Keynes

9th - Slough

10th - Crawley