Eastbourne fitness centre could introduce glamping spot

David Lloyd Clubs, which has a branch in Hampden Park has applied to be awarded ABTA – the travel association – accreditation, which would allow customers to stay overnight.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd Clubs said, “With its outdoor and indoor pools, tennis courts, kids clubs, spas, club rooms and bars, BBQs, entertainment and leisure events David Lloyd Clubs is so much more than just a gym.

“Now it is trialling plans for customers who want the full holiday experience the opportunity to stay overnight at a luxury glamping site on its grounds.”

David Lloyd Clubs Eastbourne. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210614-135431001

This comes as people are choosing to holiday in the UK due to the uncertainty of overseas travel due to covid restrictions.

More information about the plans is said to be revealed by the business in the next few weeks.

The spokesperson said, “The burst of summer weather makes it the perfect destination for those who want the full holiday experience without having to leave our shores.”

Steph Holland, head of lifestyle products at David Lloyd Clubs, said, “We’re all wondering if and how we are going to get away this summer, and for many, the gym is not the first place they’d look to for a holiday. But David Lloyd Clubs is so much more than a place to workout with our pools, spas, entertainment and kids clubs, and a friendly community vibe, many of our members already think of us as their holiday home. So providing short breaks was a natural extension of our offering.

Photo from David Lloyd Clubs. SUS-210614-143711001

“We’ve got so many exciting activities planned, with our outdoor areas turning into resort retreats with family splash parties in the outdoor pool, beach inspired games and pizza making classes. The evenings will see these areas become relaxed adult zones with cocktail master classes and gin and wine tasting sessions all sound-tracked by an eclectic playlist and live-streamed music on giant screens.

“With so much for everyone to do at our clubs, who needs the Costa del Sol or the Caribbean?”

David Lloyd Clubs Eastbourne. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210614-135451001