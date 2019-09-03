Eastbourne firm to close this week after four decades in business

One of Eastbourne’s oldest independent firms will close its doors this weekend after 34 years in business.

Threeways Glass in Myrtle Road, off Seaside, is shutting on Friday (September 6) as owner Terry Hughes is retiring.

Mr Hughes, who works alongside his wife Annette, said he had hoped to sell the business but it had not worked out. His retirement marks the end of 48 years in the business.

He worked for old Eastbourne firm Shaws for 18 years before opening Threeways Glass in May 1985 on the site of what was Selto tooth powder premises.

Born and bred in Eastbourne, Mr Hughes has two children, Tracy and Glen, with wife Annette and still lives in the town.

Over the years Threeways Glass contractors have worked in the Houses of Parliament and Hampton Court Palace. Mr Hughes said one of the most unusual requests was to provide a miniature glass frame for a picture taken 400 years ago.

Mr Hughes said. “We’d like to thank our customers for their loyalty and friendship over the years.”