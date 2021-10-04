Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce past presidents meet up

The group coming together equates to a total of more than 500 years of experience in shaping the landscape of business in Eastbourne.

They met on Friday (October 1) for the first time in six years.

Christina Ewbank, a past president and current Chief Executive of the Chamber of Commerce, said “We were very well looked after by our members Hardy and Jordan Ovaisi at Cru in Hyde Gardens and discussed the challenges facing the town since the pandemic.

Left to right: Ian Shearer, Bill Plumridge, Christine Purkess, Steven Goss-Turner, Ron Naylor, Christina Ewbank, Dave Cooper, Mike Reid, Richard Garland, David Stone-Lee, Neil Cleverton, Mark McFadden, Ray Groves SUS-210410-110314001

“It was very useful to pick the brains of so many knowledgeable business people who understand the town and its economy.”

Apologies were received from Nicky Fisher, Tim Cobb, Anne Angel and Gary Barr who were not able to join the group.