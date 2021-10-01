Eastbourne business supplies chamber with technology to reduce risk of infections
An Eastbourne-based business has supplied new equipment to the Chamber of Commerce to keep staff safe from viruses like Covid-19.
LED-UK Ltd, based in Elm Grove in Hampden Park, is a UK supplier of UV-C disinfection technology. UV-C lights can be used to kill germs such as bacteria and viruses which often transmit from person to person through air droplets – this includes Covid-19.
A spokesperson for the company said, “To significantly reduce the risk of new infections, air purification based on UV-C is a most effective method.”
Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce has secured a number of these ultraviolet air purification units which will be used to continuously purify the air to help achieve a biologically safe building.
As well as this, the chamber has also bought a number of ultraviolet disinfectant lamps from LED-UK. Utilising ultraviolet rays the lamps kill the DNA of viruses such as Covid-19 and influenza.
These disinfectant lamps can sterilize a room within minutes and will be used to ensure anyone within the chamber building is safe.
Chief executive of the chamber Christina Ewbank said ‘it’s really quick’ as between meetings the chamber staff turn on the light to kill all the germs in the room and ‘in half an hour it’s done – it’s perfect’.