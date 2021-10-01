Eastbourne business supplies chamber with technology to reduce risk of infections

LED-UK Ltd, based in Elm Grove in Hampden Park, is a UK supplier of UV-C disinfection technology. UV-C lights can be used to kill germs such as bacteria and viruses which often transmit from person to person through air droplets – this includes Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the company said, “To significantly reduce the risk of new infections, air purification based on UV-C is a most effective method.”

Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce has secured a number of these ultraviolet air purification units which will be used to continuously purify the air to help achieve a biologically safe building.

Left to right: Jill Benjafield (membership and events manger), Steve Marshall (LED-UK co-director), Christina Ewbank (chief executive of the chamber)

As well as this, the chamber has also bought a number of ultraviolet disinfectant lamps from LED-UK. Utilising ultraviolet rays the lamps kill the DNA of viruses such as Covid-19 and influenza.

These disinfectant lamps can sterilize a room within minutes and will be used to ensure anyone within the chamber building is safe.