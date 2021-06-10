Eastbourne business donates vehicle to life-saving Beachy Head charity

Eastbourne Motoring Centre has partnered with the Beachy Head Chaplaincy (BHCT) for the last four years and on June 4 it donated a brand new Hybrid Suzuki Vitara.

The chaplaincy team is led by Steve Whitington and does invaluable work by rescuing 500-600 people annually from the cliff edge.

The team also helps around 2,000 people every year who are lost or require help in the area.

Steve Whitington (Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team Leader) collecting the Suzuki Vitara from Daniel Neill (EMC Suzuki Manager) SUS-210706-112835001

A spokesperson from the Eastbourne Motoring Centre (EMC) said, “The best way we at EMC can help these selfless volunteers is by loaning the charity one of our demonstrators so that they are fully mobile with a reliable vehicle.”

A spokesperson for the chaplaincy team said, “We would be unable to provide our search and rescue service at Beachy Head without the use of multiple 4x4 vehicles.

“The terrain is wild and weather conditions are unpredictable. This places a high demand on our vehicles. We must have quality, reliable, capable and adaptable vehicles to ensure our service provision is available 365 days every year.

“Without EMC’s support, BHCT would have to incur a huge cost with the purchasing and upkeep of an additional vehicle, that is vital to our operation.

“All of us at BHCT are so very appreciative of what they do for us, which does come at a cost to themselves.

“We would like to take this opportunity of thanking Peter Lambert, who originally put us in contact with EMC, Mark, Daniel and all the team at EMC – for your fantastic support over the past four years.