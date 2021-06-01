Homeware and gift store to open in Eastbourne

Maybugs, a Hailsham-based independent retailer, will be opening at the end of July and will be taking over three floors of the former Laura Ashley site on Terminus Road.

Co-owner Greg Rose said, “John and I are just too excited, we’ve been working on this in secret for months.

“We have so many wonderful customers that come from Eastbourne to shop with us in Hailsham, or order online via our website, that it was a natural move for us to open a second store here.

“There’s a lot of work to do to get the store up to scratch over the next few weeks, and if all goes to plan we hope to be flinging our doors open at the end of July ready for the summer season.”

Fellow co-owner John Dale said, “Of course we’ll be stocking all the regular brands that our customers have come to know and love, however those of you who remember it as the Laura Ashley will know how big it is.

“In fact just the ground floor is more than double the size of our Hailsham branch, which as you can imagine has enabled us to source lots of new fabulous brands which will be available exclusively in the new Eastbourne store.

“We are not giving all the secrets away just yet, we have something special planned for the 1st and 2nd floors which will be opening next spring.”