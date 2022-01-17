If so Gordon Ramsay wants you!

In a returning series for BBC One Future Food Stars sees chef Gordon Ramsay put a group of entrepreneurs through a series of challenges in a The Apprentice-style format show.

A spokesperson for the show said: "The challenges will test will test character, drive and business acumen. Whoever impresses him the most will win a life-changing investment.

Gordon Ramsary: Future Food Stars

"You may have a food or drink product, a casual eatery, a piece of equipment or tech, or something completely new."

The first series of the show will air on BBC One late 2022.

For those interested in applying for series two you must be aged 18 or over on January 1, 2022.

The series is open to those that already have a business rather than an idea that has not yet been developed.

Applicants must also be available for filming for eight to ten weeks in summer 2022.

The closing date for applicants is 23:59 on Feburary 27, 2022.