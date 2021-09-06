Eastbourne tea room to reopen

An Eastbourne town centre tea room is set to reopen.

Dickens Tea Cottage in South Street has confirmed they will reopen on Wednesday, September 8.

In a notice outside the tea room a spokesperson said, “We are pleased to tell you we will be reopening on Wednesday, September 8 when our renovations will all be completed.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience during these difficult times.”

A spokesperson from the tea room added, “It’s been a long time since we have had customers through our doors.