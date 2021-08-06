Eastbourne MP ‘powers up’ broadband network

An additional 6,000 homes, businesses and schools in Eastbourne are set to benefit as a result of Lightning Fibre’s Old Town and Summerdown network.

The company is also planning to roll out across the town and hopes to cover 53,000 premises.

A spokesperson from Lightning Fibre said, “The build is planned to meet areas of high demand first, so the public are encouraged to register their interest online to help the company optimise the roll out.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell cutting the ribbon on the latest released area cabinet. Picture from Jim Carey Photography. SUS-210608-131357001

“Lightning Fibre felt Eastbourne deserved a full fibre broadband network suitable for our digital age.

“The company’s ethos is centred around local opportunities and benefiting the communities in which we all live, work and play.

“The company has ‘sponsored a beach’, supported Children with Cancer Fund and other local good causes, and sponsors grassroots football teams Sovereign Saints and Seaside Rangers.”

Mrs Ansell, said, “It’s my great pleasure to support this local business; I have followed their progress from the early days of securing funding through to today, a great day for the firm and for Eastbourne.

“Not only is Lightning Fibre levelling up the area, for the digital age, but also creating local jobs and contributing to the local economy.”

Founder and CEO of Lightning Fibre Ben Ferriman said, “As a unique and locally-founded full fibre network operator and ISP, we continue to achieve so much.

“I’m pleased to say that we’re ahead of schedule and I can announce a further acceleration of our build across Eastbourne, Hastings, Heathfield and Hailsham is now underway.