Beer festival to promote local pubs kicks off in Eastbourne

The Great British Beer Festival at your Local is being supported by CAMRA, the campaign for real ale, and is running until Saturday, August 8.

Pubs will be decked out with bunting and many will have special guest ales or visits from local brewers as part of the event.

CAMRA’s annual Great British Beer Festival in Olympia London could not be held this year, so the campaigning organisation decided to shift the focus to local pubs.

Eastbourne Pier. SUS-210807-134126001

Eastbourne pubs involved include The Hurst Arms, The Lamb, The Crown, The Rainbow, Bibendum, The Dolphin, Dewdrop Inn, The Eagle, The Ship Inn, The Crown and Anchor, The Marine and The Victoria Hotel.

Bibendum director Drew Smith said, “We are delighted to join in with this festival and our staff look forward to welcoming customers old and new to sample our locally-brewed cask ales”