Business gets go ahead to open in Langney car park

A branch of P1 Pit Stop is to open in the car park at Langney Shopping Centre following a ruling by a government planning inspector.

Eastbourne council had twice turned down an application to build a single storey industrial unit and use it as a tyre fitting, tyre repair and wheel replacement premises.

The latest application – refused by the council in September last year – also included four bays for customers vehicles, an associated office, staff area and reception at the Kingfisher Drive shopping complex.

This was allowed by inspector Paul Hocking who visited the site before announcing the appeal decision.

Town planners had insisted the original scheme was too large and were concerned it would introduce an industrial unit into a retail area.

They also took into account concerns from residents living nearby in Fern Close who were worried about noise and pollution coming from the unit.

But Mr Hocking said he did not agree.

He said, “The site is situated some distance from residential properties with an intervening road in between. I have little evidence to persuade me that the development would look out of place or spoil views from surrounding residential properties.

“I also have little evidence to indicate the introduction of the activities associated with a tyre fitting workshop or consequent loss of car parking spaces, would have an unacceptable adverse impact on the viability of this prime retail location.

“Indeed, the introduction of the use may bring additional customers to the site that would benefit the shopping centre.”

Langney Shopping Centre is currently undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment and extension which will new additional shops, a 24 hour gym, residential accommodation and a resurfaced car park.

Work was to start on the resurfacing this week.